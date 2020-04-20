Amid coronavirus lockdown, actor Shah Rukh Khan once again initiated Ask SRK on Twitter and fans are eager to know when will the superstar announce his next film. Many netizens said that they are tired of hearing rumours or just guessing by his appearances about his upcoming films. Replying to one such fan, he tweeted, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films…it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.” Also Read - Sacred Games Star Rajshri Deshpande Writes to Shah Rukh Khan to Provide PPE Kits in Interiors of Aurangabad

Another fan requested him to let them know if her is doing a film with Raju Hirani, Atlee or Siddharth Anand. He replied, “Is it alright if I can forward the scripts to you also. Don’t stress will do lots of films my man.”

A fan even asked how he is spending his lockdown days, to which he hilariously replied, “Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!”

When asked what he has learned these days with coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, he said, “That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7.”

Speaking about Salman’s new single ‘Pyar Karona’, he said, “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Raj and DK’s next film. Talking to Mid-Day, the director duo said, “It is our favourite script that we have held on to for a long time. We met him and discussed the script. He enjoyed the universe that the film belongs to. The story has elements that resonate with us.” Reports in the past have emerged about Shah Rukh being in conversation with filmmakers like Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee and Aditya Chopra for his next film. However, nothing is finalised yet.