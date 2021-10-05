Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after the central agency busted a rave party. In these testing times, fans of Shah Rukh Khan are extending their support to the actor and his family. The fans even gathered outside the actor’s home – Mannat in Mumbai and echoed the message ‘Take Care King’.Also Read - Aryan Khan Breaks Down In Tears After Shah Rukh Khan Comes To Meet Him In NCB Custody

On Tuesday, fans gathered outside Mannat to show their support to Shah Rukh Khan. They held a banner that has SRK's several pictures addressing his fans from his bungalow.; It also has a special message written on the banner, "We all fans from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take care King (sic)!"

Check It Out Here:

After Aryan Khan's arrest, fans also trended the hashtag #WeStandWithSRK on Twitter.

Check Some Reactions Here:

Aryan Khan’s NCB custody was extended till October 7, though no drugs were found from him during the rave party on Saturday (October 2). Aryan Khan along with 10 others was arrested on Sunday at the rave party. The other youngsters in the NCB net are – Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Vikrant Chhoker, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaiswal, and Gomit Chopra, and the rest nabbed in the second NCB operation aboard the cruiser on Monday. After the operation, the NCB said it had recovered 13 gm Cocaine, 21 gm Charas, 5 gm Mephedrone, and 22 MDMA Ecstasy pills besides Rs 133,000 cash.