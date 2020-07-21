Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat, has been covered with plastic sheets due to the ongoing monsoon rains and the pictures of it have gone insanely viral on social media. The netizens have trended the hashtag #Mannat and shared pictures of the bungalow, where SRK stays with his family, covered with plastic sheets. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Jokes About Being at Home For Past year And Six Months

Mannat is one of the most popular tourist destinations of Mumbai, where you can almost always see a bunch of diehard Shah Rukh Khan fans hanging around in front, clicking selfies at the bungalow's gate and with the nameplate, and hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

One user tweeted, "Today's picture of Mannat! Fully covered with plastic what's happening? Any guesses?"

“Kids : Laminate Their Phones/Laptops Men : Laminate Their Documents Legends : Laminate Their Whole Bungalow Grinning face with smiling eyes Fire Ok hand #Mannat”, tweeted another.

One more user wrote, “I just saw this pic on insta…someone said you‘re renovating your house? But then again I thought maybe because of the weatherThinking face Idk doesn’t concern me anyway have a nice day everyone Hugging face @gaurikhan @iamsrk #mannat #StaySafeStayHealthy #Everyone.”

Check out the tweets here:

Kids : Laminate Their Phones/Laptops

Men : Laminate Their Documents

Legends : Laminate Their Whole Bungalow 😁🔥👌#Mannat pic.twitter.com/JO8y2FEKIY — Bilal SRK (@iambilal555) July 20, 2020

I just saw this pic on insta…someone said you‘re renovating your house? But then again I thought maybe because of the weather🤔 Idk doesn’t concern me anyway have a nice day everyone 🤗@gaurikhan @iamsrk #mannat #StaySafeStayHealthy #Everyone pic.twitter.com/scJZt0e1Es — Shizuo (@Zelgadis47) July 20, 2020

IS RAJ MAHAL KA NAM #Mannat HEIN, YE HUM SRKIANS KI JANNAT HEIN❤️ pic.twitter.com/vUq0qSTZpn — ASHRAFUL MAZUMDER 🍥 (@iamsrk__junior) July 20, 2020

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped his house #Mannat in a polythene sheet to avoid the outbreak of the epidemic #coronavirus. #COVID19 #COVIDー19 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/SiRDokMj3z — khudro manush (@KhudroM) July 21, 2020



Shah Rukh Khan is presently living under quarantine at home along with his family amid the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic.

The actor was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero which hit theatres in December 2018.

With inputs from IANS!