After much speculations over Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, the Filmfare report confirms that the superstar will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. The film also stars John Abraham in the parallel leas and it will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Pathan will go on the floors in January 2021 with Shah Rukh Khan starting the schedule. John Abraham will be joining in March after he finishes the next installment of Satyamev Jayate. Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhanth Chaturvedi Wrap-up Shooting With a Fun Song

Shah Khan will be playing the protagonist while John will be essaying the role of an antagonist after a long time. The film also marks the return of John in the role of a villain under the Yash Raj Banner after New York (2009). In fact, it was Yash Raj Films that catapulted John Abraham in the big villain league with Dhoom (2004). Also Read - Honey Singh Opens Up About 'Dark Phase' Battling Bipolar Disorder, Says 'Deepika, SRK Supported Me'

However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders For Winning Fourth CPL Title

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan recently produced Class of 83’ starring Bobby Deol. Though there has been no official announcement yet, the reports suggest, he will be next seen in Raj and DK’s next venture. Talking on the same lines, the director duo told Mid-Day, “It is our favourite script that we have held on to for a long time. We met him and discussed the script. He enjoyed the universe that the film belongs to. The story has elements that resonate with us.”

There are also reports that suggest that SRK is in talks with Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Atlee, and Aditya Chopra for their next film. Earlier, it was also reported that SRK has a special role in R Madhavan’s debut directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Speaking about SRK’S role in R Madhavan’s film, a source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror that he plays the role of a journalist. He was quoted as saying, “In Rocketry’, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback. “Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the-mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward.”

On the other hand, in Brahmastra, SRK has a cameo role where he will be seen playing the role of a scientist, who introduces the world to the all-new fantasy universe.

John Abraham, on the professional front, will be next seen in Satyamev Jayate. He will also be seen in Mumbai Saga, Attack and 2 Villian.