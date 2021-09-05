Pune: Amid reports that Shah Rukh Khan is shooting in Pune for director Atlee’s next movie, pictures of megastar posing with Pune metro staff members are now going viral on social media.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Nayanthara in Pune For Atlee's Next; Fans Can't Keep Calm - See Viral Pics

In the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble as he poses with Pune Metro staffers. He can also be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses and a face mask. The pictures are now being widely shared by the actor's fan pages.

This has come a day after another picture of Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media from Pune. In those images, fit and stylish Shah Rukh Khan was spotted along with Nayanthara as they both were surrounded by the crew members.

The reports of Shah Rukh Khan’s collaboration with Atlee are going on for a while now. Even though there is no official confirmation on the same, if reports are to be believed, the director has managed to pull a great casting coup with the film starring Nayanthara opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Rana Daggubati.

In October 2019, in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Atlee was asked about working with Shah Rukh to which the director said, “I have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on-screen in the 2018 movie Zero. While the actor has not officially announced any movie after that, he has reportedly signed three biggies – Atlee’s next, Pathan with YRF, and another film with Rajkumar Hirani.