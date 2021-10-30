Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has left in Bungalow Mannat to reach Arthur Road Jail as his son is likely to walk out of the prison between 9 am and 12 pm on Saturday. The Arthur Road jail officials opened the ‘bail box’ at around 5:30 am this morning. The officials took out the release papers of Aryan Khan, and Arbaaz Khan, for final checking. According to the jail official, the authorities will start the procedure to release Aryan Khan at 9 am. It will take anywhere between 15 minutes to one hour to complete procedure.Also Read - Juhi Chawla Signs Rs 1 Lakh Bond For Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan, Know What It Means

Arthur Road jail officials told India TV that they have released the court release order and procedure to let Aryan Khan out of jail is underway. The official shared, “Aryan Khan was informed about this. He is very happy. He is talking to other inmates.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Leaves For Arthur Road Jail To Meet Aryan Khan? | See Pics And Videos

A jail source said that Aryan Khan is expected to be released from the Arthur Road jail at 10 pm. On Friday, SRK’s son spent an extra night in jail. The deadline to reach jail and complete formalities were 5:30 pm and since Aryan Khan’s lawyers failed to reach the court before the deadline. Now, the team of advocates will submit the documents on Saturday and Aryan Khan will be released from jail tomorrow. The court will reopen at 6 am and after completing the formalities, it will take more than one hour for Aryan Khan to walk out of the jail. Also Read - Aryan Khan Will NOT Be Released From Arthur Road Jail Today, Here's Why

The complete bail order of Aryan Khan Bail arrived today. The bail order stated that he should present a PR bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount. It further said that he should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused, and should surrender his passport before Special Court immediately.

The bail order also stated that the applicant should attend the NCB Mumbai office each Friday between 1100-1400 hours to mark their presence. Applicant should not leave the country without permission from NDPS Court. Lawyers of Aryan Khan have arrived at the Sessions Court to complete all formalities regarding his release today.