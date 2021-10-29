Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is likely to walk out of the jail by Friday evening. The complete bail order of Aryan Khan Bail arrived today. The bail order stated that he should present a PR bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount. It further said that he should not indulge in any similar activities, not try to establish contact with co-accused, and should surrender his passport before Special Court immediately.Also Read - Did Sameer Wankhede's Family Follow Islam? Officer's Ex-Father-in-law Makes Startling Revelation

The bail order also stated that the applicant should attend the NCB Mumbai office each Friday between 1100-1400 hours to mark their presence. Applicant should not leave the country without permission from NDPS Court. Lawyers of Aryan Khan have arrived at the Sessions Court to complete all formalities regarding his release today. Also Read - Gauri Khan Broke Down When Aryan Khan Got Bail, Shah Rukh Khan Had 'Tears of Joy'

Earlier, Mukul Rohatgi had said in an interaction with NDTV that Aryan is likely to come out on Saturday. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Aryan Khan's Bail, Finally Takes a Sigh of Relief

After Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday, his legal team released a statement thanking the judiciary after he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the NCB’s drug case. Satish Maneshinde and Aryan Khan’s legal team stated, “Aryan Shah Rukh Khan has ultimately been released on bail by the HC. There was no possession, no evidence, no consumption, and no conspiracy, right from the moment when he was detained on October 2. Nor is there anything as of now. We are grateful to Almighty that our prayers were accepted by Justice Nitin Sambre who granted bail to Aryan. Satya Meva Jayate.”

In a rare gesture, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan came out to greet his entire legal team which ensured bail for his son Aryan Khan, who has been away from home in detention and custody since the past 27 days, here on Thursday. Sporting a casual white T-shirt and dark trousers, Khan met his battery of lawyers led by eminent lawyer Satish Maneshinde and his legal army which toiled since October 2 and finally ensured Aryan got bail.