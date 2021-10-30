Aryan Khan Release From Arthur Road Jail Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has finally walked out of jail along with SRK’s bodyguard Ram Singh. After authorities completed all the release procedures, Ram Singh headed inside the jail and picked up Aryan Khan. He was spotted walking out of the jail and rushed into his car.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Finally Walks Out Of Jail For Mannat Ahead of Diwali Weekend

The Arthur Road jail officials had completed the bail release process and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will be walking out of the jail in the next few minutes. Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi reached the Arthur Road Jail to pick up Aryan Khan. The jail officials opened the bail box at around 5: 30 am on Saturday morning. The officials took out the release papers of prison inmates, including Aryan Khan, and Arbaaz Merchant, for the final checking. The process to release Aryan Khan and others who got bail in the Mumbai drug case. He is expected to walk out of hail around 10 to 12 am. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan 'Happy With Bail Order', SRK-Gauri Khan Leave For Arthur Road Jail

Arthur Road jail officials told India TV that they have released the court release order and procedure to let Aryan Khan out of jail is underway. The official shared, “Aryan Khan was informed about this. He is very happy. He is talking to other inmates.” Also Read - Juhi Chawla Signs Rs 1 Lakh Bond For Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan, Know What It Means

A jail source said that Aryan Khan is expected to be released from the Arthur Road jail at 10 pm. On Friday, SRK’s son spent an extra night in jail. The deadline to reach jail and complete formalities were 5:30 pm and since Aryan Khan’s lawyers failed to reach the court before the deadline. Now, the team of advocates will submit the documents on Saturday and Aryan Khan will be released from jail tomorrow. The court will reopen at 6 am and after completing the formalities, it will take more than one hour for Aryan Khan to walk out of the jail.

Bombay High Court Justice N.W. Sambre granted bail to Aryan and two others – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha – on Thursday evening, but the bail order verdict was issued on Friday afternoon, after which their legal teams initiated the remaining formalities. Soon after the bail verdict was pronounced Thursday, SRK reportedly shed tears of joy, and later met his entire legal defence team which had been fighting for Aryan’s release for the past four weeks.