Shahid Kapoor on being a family man: Actor Shahid Kapoor is a father of two kids – Misha and Zain and he thinks only when a man becomes a parent, does he start to understand the real deal in life. The actor, who’s now gearing up for his upcoming movie – Jersey, also starring Mrunal Thakur, says he has got more respect for people who value their family today. In a conversation with india.com, Shahid spoke about the importance of being a family man and how it has changed him as a person.Also Read - 'Both Are Very Different Genres': Neeraj Pandey on Operation Romeo Clash With Sports Drama Jersey

The actor said, “When you become a parent in life and you have a family, then you understand what being a man is all about. When we are boys, the stakes are not high. We live a carefree life. You are not responsible or answerable to anyone. But once you become a father and become a family man, you start valuing those other people who are trying to balance their lives well – people who are feeding their families, raising their kids and at the same time growing in their own lives, their careers, and also somewhere trying to define the spirit of their lives.” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor On Jersey, His Character And Preparation For His Role - Watch Video

Shahid plays the role of a married man who finds inspiration from his son to get back at the life and earn his lost respect. The actor believes that because he’s a father in real life, he could resonate better with his character in Jersey. He explained, “I think that’s the very essence of this film. That is why this film is quite touching. You can feel ‘he’s my friend, my neighbour, my father, my family and my son…’. You can resonate with all these relationships in this film and it depicts all these emotions that we feel in our lives. It makes this film very warm for me. You feel like this is my story and it has been portrayed very sensitively in the film.” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Breaks Silence on Jersey vs KGF Chapter 2 vs Beast Box Office Clash: 'It's About The Good Film...'

Both Shahid and Mrunal have been waiting for a long time to release Jersey in theatres. The film, which is an official Hindi remake of Nani’s film with the same title, is all set to hit the screens on April 22 now. Watch this space for the full interview with Shahid and Mrunal!