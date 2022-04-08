Shahid Kapoor breaks silence on box office clash: Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next film – Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The film is facing a Box Office clash with two biggies – KGF 2 and Beast. Both the films enjoy a tremendous buzz, especially because of the star appeal that comes with Yash who headlines KGF 2 and Thalapathy Vijay who is fronting Beast in the Tamil film industry. When asked about this big clash at the ticket window and how confident he is about Jersey, Shahid said he believes there’s an audience for all kinds of films.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Pens Note, Shares Pic With Sister Sanah Kapur Post Wedding With Mayank Pahwa- See Photos From D-Day

Shahid was speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Friday when he mentioned that he is absolutely confident about the kind of emotion his film serves to the audience. India.com asked the actor why none of the filmmakers could avert the Box Office clash for April 14. Shahid said, "So many big films have released together in the past, starting with Lagaan and Gadar. This is a business call. We have enough screens and the audience goes to the theatres during a holiday. They have time to go and watch a movie on the big screen. So, every big film wants to release on a holiday. We usually have two-three films releasing on a holiday and all of them work. There's not an issue with that."

The actor added that Jersey is about a common man and the audience in the Northern part of the country will resonate with this story. "Eventually, it's about which one is the good film. Every film has a different audience. It also depends on what kind of audience a film attracts. Our film is for the family audience. My last film wasn't a family film. This one is a family film that I've made from the heart. This is a North Indian film. This is a relatable story. The rest of the films are action films. They have a different kind of audience," he explained.

Shahid added, "We have space for both a common man and an action star. They say 'never underestimate the power of a common man'. So, my story is about a common man."

Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnauri and is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film with the same title starring Nani and Shradha Srinath. The trailers of the film have been received well widely. Watch this space for more updates on Jersey!