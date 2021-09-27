Mumbai: On Monday, actor Shahid Kapoor had a fun Q&A session with fans on Twitter that led to one of the biggest trends of the day on the social media platform. Not because Shahid’s fans were absolutely excited for the same, but because of that one answer that he gave when someone asked him to choose between his movies Jab We Met and Kabir Singh.Also Read - Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser: Sidharth Shukla's 'Kabir Singh' Avatar Rules Hearts Again
Both the movies starring Shahid Kapoor are quite prominent for the actor's fans, and also for any Bollywood lover. While one showed the easiness of love, the other showed its toxicity. So, when given an opportunity on Monday, Shahid chose Kabir Singh over Jab We Met leaving fans startled. Many fans argued how they loved his character Aditya who was gentle, successful, romantic, and sensible over Kabir who was shown as an arrogant man who flaunted violence and toxic masculinity as his favourite traits. Here's what Shahid tweeted:
Also Read - Kabir Singh Actor Vanita Kharat Dares to Bare it All as She Promotes Body Positivity in Nude Photoshoot
Check out how Shahid triggered the entire Jab We Met vs Kabir Singh debate on Twitter with his response.
Shahid and Kareena made a lovely pair in the Imtiaz Ali-directorial. The two actors were dating each other when they began shooting for the film but drifted apart as the shoot came to end. In Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti, a timid and shy girl who was better known as ‘Kabir Singh ki bandi’ in film.
Even though Shahid has revealed his pick, what’s yours – JWM or Kabir Singh?