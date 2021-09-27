Mumbai: On Monday, actor Shahid Kapoor had a fun Q&A session with fans on Twitter that led to one of the biggest trends of the day on the social media platform. Not because Shahid’s fans were absolutely excited for the same, but because of that one answer that he gave when someone asked him to choose between his movies Jab We Met and Kabir Singh.Also Read - Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser: Sidharth Shukla's 'Kabir Singh' Avatar Rules Hearts Again

Both the movies starring Shahid Kapoor are quite prominent for the actor’s fans, and also for any Bollywood lover. While one showed the easiness of love, the other showed its toxicity. So, when given an opportunity on Monday, Shahid chose Kabir Singh over Jab We Met leaving fans startled. Many fans argued how they loved his character Aditya who was gentle, successful, romantic, and sensible over Kabir who was shown as an arrogant man who flaunted violence and toxic masculinity as his favourite traits. Here’s what Shahid tweeted: Also Read - Neelima Azeem Says Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Travelled by Buses to Understand Struggle | Exclusive

Check out how Shahid triggered the entire Jab We Met vs Kabir Singh debate on Twitter with his response.

Shahid just ended all kabir singh haters and jwm fangirls in a single tweet! 😂😂 https://t.co/vhOxSAeM4O pic.twitter.com/yr3hPpazW4 — Chirag (@itxchirag1) September 27, 2021

I think Kabir Singh and Poonam will be the best couple ever, Poonam jal layegi aur Kabir peg banayega! pic.twitter.com/qfRJnS6sO9 — Defense Updates (@Parik250) September 27, 2021

Hated Kabir Singh’s character a lot. There’s just something special about Aditya from Jab We Met. https://t.co/ddF1JPzdSj — Kaho na pyar hai – nahi kehna bhak! (@DracoReh) September 27, 2021

Only “toxic” people will find a non-realistic , fictional char like Kabir singh so triggering 🤦😂

Shahid has given one of his best performance in this movie. The process was difficult as well. What’s wrong if he chooses this movie which gave him a blockbuster. STOP JUDGING😈 — SANIKA🧚 (@crazy_but_crazy) September 27, 2021

Sigma male rule #37 – Never praise your ex’s movie even if you were a part of that movie — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 27, 2021

I will retweet my own Kabir Singh slander instead of Shahid’s comment cause main apni favorite hoon. 💅 https://t.co/1Vzv8kbg6L — Pri_C. (@ShhMainHoon) September 27, 2021

imagine picking kabir singh over the not so toxic masterpiece that jab we met is. this is what’s wrong with society. https://t.co/Xjh6IcmVz0 — vibs | (@ivibhatweedy) September 27, 2021

Shahid and Kareena made a lovely pair in the Imtiaz Ali-directorial. The two actors were dating each other when they began shooting for the film but drifted apart as the shoot came to end. In Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani played the role of Preeti, a timid and shy girl who was better known as ‘Kabir Singh ki bandi’ in film.

Even though Shahid has revealed his pick, what’s yours – JWM or Kabir Singh?