Actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his OTT debut with a big action-packed thriller film. As per the Peeping Moon report, Shahid will be next seen in an untitled project in which he will be essaying the role of Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who was one of the most important people in the Operation Cactus. The story is based on Operation Cactus that the Indian government launched in the Maldives Islands in 1988.

The film is expected to go on floors mid-next year after the completion of his film, Jersey. If reports are to be believed, the actor has signed a multi-film deal with the online streaming giant, Netflix. Aditya Nimbalkar will make his directorial debut with the action-thriller film. He has earlier assisted Vishal Bhardwaj in films such as Kaminey, Haider, Rangoon among others.

For those who do not know, Operation Cactus was launched to prevent a coup by a group of 200 Sri Lankan militants against then-President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersy, a Telugu remake with the same name. The actor plays the role of a cricketer. The shoot of the film was halted earlier this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

After Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar, the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together. The film revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.