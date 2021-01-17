Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Karna in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s adaptation of Mahabharata, as per the Bollywood Hungama report. The film will be based on the point of view of Karna, the spiritual son of Surya and Duryodhana’s friend. However, it is still unclear whether the film will be a modern contemporary adaptation or if will the original mythological narrative. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the project is tentatively titled ‘Karna’ and is said to be the bankable project of the actor. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Channeling All Fall Vibes in Check Printed Off-Shoulder Dress Worth Rs 36K, See PICS

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey, where he will be seen playing a cricketer. He has recently finished shooting of the film. Speaking about the fil, he had said in a statement, "Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it." The film is all set to release on November 5, 2021.

Jersey is the Hindi remake of Nani-starrer Telugu film with the same name. The film is based on a failed cricketer in his 30s, who returns to the field to fulfil his aspirations to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish, who wants a jersey as a gift. He has also signed a web series with The Family Man directors, Raj & DK.