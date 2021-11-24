Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor has been in the film industry for over 15 years, however, the first time he tasted an unimaginable success was when his last film Kabir Singh raked in a tremendous moolah at the Box Office. The actor now spoke about what happened thereafter. During the trailer launch of his new movie Jersey in Mumbai on Tuesday, Shahid mentioned that after the super success of Kabir Singh, he didn’t know what to do because he had never handled the success of such magnitude. As reported by Bollywoodlife, the actor said at the launch:Also Read - Jersey Trailer or Kabir Singh 2.0? Shahid Kapoor Plays Cricket to Gain Back His Self Respect

After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who’ve made these 200-250 crore films. I’ve never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn’t know where to go, it was all new to me.

Kabir Singh, that also featured Kiara Advani opposite him, changed Shahid’s career graph forever. It turned out to be the biggest grosser in the actor’s career and became a part of the pop culture with both its problematic narrative and its soulful songs. Shahid is returning on-screen after Kabir Singh with Jersey which is also a Hindi remake of a Telugu drama. Also Read - ‘Neeche Ka Shayad Bhul Gyi’: Mira Kapoor Gets Trolled For Wearing Hot Shorts as She Returns From Maldives

The trailer of Jersey shows Shahid playing a former cricketer who is now trying hard to get back his lost self-respect. He returns to the field in his late 30s-40s and becomes a cricketer par excellence – what he was before he quit the game for some reason. Watch the trailer here: Also Read - 'Wo Meri Bandi Hai': Mumbai Police Uses Problematic Dialogues From ‘Kabir Singh’ & 'Dabangg’ to Condemn Misogyny

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey is slated to hit the screens as the big New Year release on December 31. It also features Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid in the lead.