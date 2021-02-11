Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife and social media personality Mira Kapoor has been talking a lot about style, fashion, and beauty in her Instagram videos. While she’s often appreciated for glossy and healthy skin, she is currently being praised for maintaining a fabulous body. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Turns Up The Heat With Stunning Bikini Pictures in Maldives, Mom Soni Calls Her ‘Little Fishy’

Mira took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share an image of herself looking striking in a bikini. The young beauty blogger looked fantastic as she posed for the camera, flaunting those perfectly-toned stems and her flawless skin. Mira teamed up her bikini with a sheer floral shrug. She took to Instagram to share the post with a caption that read, “Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad 🥑 #dreaming” (sic) Also Read - Mouni Roy Sultry Photos: From White Bikini Look To Sequined Saree, Here's How Actor Glams Up Internet

As soon as Mira posted the picture, several Instagram users took to post to share amazing comments. While filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor wrote, "Hot mama. Damn girl! 🔥🔥🔥", another social media user wrote, "Hello Gorgeous Mommy Mira 🔥🔥🔥" (sic). Check out the comments in the post here:

Mira recently came back from a vacation with her husband and kids. The family had gone to Goa to spend some quality time and this bikini picture is from the same vacation. Mira has emerged as a wonderful lifestyle blogger who runs her own chat show on Instagram where she interviews many prominent names from the field of art, wellness, health, and beauty. She also recently hosted makeup artist Bobby Brown and fashion designer Anamika Khanna.