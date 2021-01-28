Actor Varun Dhawan recently hinted at his friend Shraddha Kapoor’s wedding plans with photographer Rohan Shrestha. Now, Shraddha’s father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor reacted to the entire buzz around his daughter’s wedding. In an interview, the actor addressed the rumours of Shraddha-Rohan’s wedding and maintained that for him, they are still good friends because his daughter hasn’t yet spoken about her marriage plans. Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Actor Thanks Fans For Blessing Them With Good Wishes, Netizens Send Love

Shakti said that Shraddha and Rohan are childhood friends and he doesn’t know if his daughter has really got serious feelings for the popular Bollywood photographer. Talking to ETimes in his latest interview, Shakti said, “Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn’t told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends… I do not know if they are serious about each other.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Roka Ceremony Pictures Surface on Internet And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

The veteran comedian and villain of many popular Hindi movies added that he supports his daughter and would love anyone Shraddha goes to marry. He said that he’s there with his daughter in all the decisions of her lie and he would never mind her getting married to Rohan or any other man of her choice. He was quoted as saying, “I don’t know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter… in every decision of her life, she takes, including her marriage. Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal To Not Have Wedding Reception, Confirms Anil Dhawan

The speculations started to rise when Varun, in his Instagram post thanking Rohan for his wishes, wrote ‘hope you are ready’. Rohan is Varun’s friend and while congratulating him on his wedding, he had posted a picture with the caption that read “Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!” Varun replied to the same and wrote, “I truly am. Hope you are ready.”