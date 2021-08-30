Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha wedding: Rumours are rife regarding actor Shraddha Kapoor marrying her childhood friend and photographer Rohan Shrestha soon. After her cousin, Priyaank Sharma told india.com in an exclusive interview that there might be wedding bells in the house, papa Kapoor came out to say that he would be happy to see his daughter getting married. In an interview with ETimes, Shakti Kapoor spoke about the reports on Shraddha and Rohan’s wedding. He said that he likes Rohan and he would love to see them getting married but none of them has spoken to him about their decision yet.Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor - Rohan Shrestha to Tie Knot Soon? Padmini Kolhapure And Priyaank Spill The Beans | Exclusive

The veteran actor said that Rohan and his family are close to them and he has known the photographer for years. However, he has not yet talked to him about marrying Shraddha and he would be happy if things turn out well for both of them. He was quoted as saying, "Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own."

Shakti Kapoor, who is known for his performance as a comedian and as a villain in many popular movies, said that he will happily agree to get Shraddha married to whoever she likes to. "If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that," he said.

Earlier, in an interview with india.com, Priyaank Sharma, who’s Shraddha’s cousin and son of Padmini Kolhapure reacted to the news of the actor’s wedding and said, “I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar (what should I say now). But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!”