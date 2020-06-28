Actor Shama Sikander, who is rumoured to have gone under the knife, has debunked all the claims and said that it is not necessary to go through cosmetic surgery every time you change rather she says that her mind has helped her evolve to a newer self. In January, she became the victim of online bullying after she took part in #10yearchallenge and shared her then and now pictures. Also Read - Shama Sikander on Battling Bipolar Disorder And Depression: 'Darkest Space Any Human Being Can Ever Be In'

Speaking to IANS, she quipped, “Firstly, I don’t understand these accusations. Accused? I am not some criminal standing here that I have done something wrong. They are not even sure if I have even done it. I don’t see any reason to explain or to speak about this. It is my life. I can do whatever I want. Secondly, you have no idea what I have gone through.” Also Read - Shama Sikander Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Legs in Sultry Photo

Crediting her mind for helping her turn a leaf, she said, “When I tell you this is my mind that has changed me, you don’t believe me! So, I’d rather let them live with their lies and they can feel whatever they want to feel they can feel and understand. You cannot make the whole world understand what you have gone through because it is you who has gone through it and understand exactly what it is. It’ is not necessary that you go under the knife every time people change. If I change, does that mean I go under the knife every day? And I just keep changing every day? Have they lost it? So, I don’t want to say anything to those people. It’s their life.”

“I will think what I want to think. I would rather invest this whole time in making myself better, whichever way. I can and I will. I don’t think I need to explain this to anyone”, she added.

In 2016, Shama, who rose to fame with Yeh Meri Life Hai, opened about her depression and struggles.