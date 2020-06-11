Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are the first mainstream stars in Bollywood who are going to begin shoot after two months of the COVID-19 lockdown. There’s around four-day shooting left for their film Shamshera and the actors have reportedly given their nods to be available on the sets in Mumbai while following the strict guidelines issued by the state government. A report in Mid-Day reveals that producer Aditya Chopra and director Karan Malhotra have decided to open the YRF studio with the limited crew where the remaining patchwork on the film will be shot. Also Read - Telugu Film Industry to Resume Shoot From July 15, Actors And Filmmakers Thank CM Jaganmohan Reddy

It was around 10 days back that the Maharashtra government announced the resumption of the shoot and asked the filmmakers to seek due permission from the Producers’ Guild of India and the Federation of The Western India Cine Employees, along with managing the safety precautions on the sets, before beginning the shoots. The daily quoted a source revealing that the shoot dates of Shamshera are yet to be decided because the makers are waiting for their approval from the two cine bodies. Also Read - RRR Full Cast: Shriya Saran to Shoot With Ajay Devgn For SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Starring Jr NTR And Ram Charan

“The film’s principal shoot was complete when the lockdown was announced. Director Karan Malhotra and his team utilised the stay-at-home period by beginning the post-production work,” the source further added. Also Read - Indian Film Association Writes to CM Uddhav Thackery Calling Shooting Guidelines 'Impractical', Requests Reconsideration

Shamshera also features Vaani Kapoor apart from Ranbir and Sanjay.

Meanwhile, the other big Bollywood films that are reportedly going to be shot soon are Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj. It is believed that Salman has decided to release Radhe during the Diwali holidays. The slot is already booked by the makers of Prithviraj which means there could be a big Box Office clash between Salman and Akshay this Diwali. Interestingly, both films are backed by YRF.