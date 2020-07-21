Actors Ranbir Kapoor–Sanjay-Dutt–Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera’s shoot has been postponed due to coronavirus scare in the country. The shoot which was set to kickstart from August 1, will now tentatively begin on August 15. The makers want to wait for more 15 days before starting off with the shoot. Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt First Leading Actors to Begin Shoot Post COVID-19 Lockdown

Confirming the delay, Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, told Times of India, “Yes, there has been a delay by a fortnight as far as ‘Shamshera’ is concerned. The shoot for its remaining portions will now begin around August 15.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor in Kabir Singh-Director Sandeep Reddy's Crime Drama After Brahmastra And Shamshera?

Shamshera is set in the 1800s and is based on a dacoit tribe who took charge to fight for their rights and independence against British rule. Ranbir will be seen in a double role and will be playing the titular role, while Sanjay Dutt will essay the role of the antagonist and Vaani plays the role of a dancer. Ronit Roy and Iravati Harshe also play important roles in the film. The film is helmed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra under his production banner.

View this post on Instagram ☕️🖤❤️ A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapoorsfc) on Jul 13, 2020 at 9:46am PDT



The film was scheduled for July 31 theatrical release. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the film was indefinitely postponed and the shoot of the film was stalled. The release date of the film is yet to be revealed by the makers.