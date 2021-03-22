Mumbai: After launching many star-kids under his banner Dharma Productions, filmmaker Karan Johar has now offered a film to Shanaya Kapoor. The young fashionista is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor and has been quite vocal about her fascination with acting. Shanaya is one of the rising divas in the industry and is good friends with Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan – both of whom are actors. Also Read - Inside Karan Johar’s Rs 30 Crore Swanky Penthouse in Mumbai: Plush Interiors, Expansive Terrace| See PHOTOS

Announcing the news of her big Bollywood debut, Shanaya took to Instagram on Monday morning and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity with Dharma Movies. The caption on her post read, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad” (sic) Also Read - Govinda Reveals He Was Victim of Nepotism, Says 'Saw Amitabh Bachchan's Struggle, Got Punished For Supporting Him'

Shanaya, her friends, and the entire family have been waiting for the big day to see her finally foraying in Bollywood. The announcement regarding the details of the movie will be made soon. However, the debut project goes on the floors in July this year.

As soon as Shanaya announced the news of her bagging her first film, many people took to the comments section to wish her the best. Her best friend Suhana expressed her excitement by writing ‘yay’, while Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan posted a lot of fire emojis, and aunt Seema Khan appreciated the post by putting out fire emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has given a launchpad to many star-kids including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter among others.