Shanaya Kapoor, who’s preparing herself to enter Bollywood soon, posted a super striking video of herself on Instagram that showed just how dedicatedly she’s trying to ace all her skills before stepping into Bollywood. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter showed off her belly dancing skills with jaw-dropping choreography. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda Party All Night | See Now-And-Then Pics

While Shanaya’s friends were of course all over her dancing skills, other celebs from the film industry also showered love on her. The aspiring actor wore a white tube top with a white skirt as she danced her heart out in the video. Interestingly, the skirt that Shanaya can be seen wearing in the video belongs to her friend Suhana Khan. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor Sets Internet on Fire as She Flaunts Sensuous Dance Moves on Sangria Wine Song

In the caption of her post, Shanaya thanked Suhana for letting her wear that white skirt. “tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja 💗 (ps: thanks for letting me steal ur skirt @suhanakhan2 😋)” she wrote. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor is India's Kendall Jenner in This Gorgeous Photoshoot - See Viral Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Karisma Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan, Suhana Khan, Alaviaa Jaaferi, and Simone Khambatta among others commented on Shanaya’s post to encourage her. Shanaya, like Ananya and Suhana, has been trying her best to enter Bollywood all prepared. While Ananya is now one of the rising names in the industry, Suhana has begun to polish her acting skills by performing theatre. Shanaya is yet to make a mark in the field but going by her video, she looks all ready already!