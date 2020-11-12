Actor Sharad Kelkar’s role in the Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii is highly appreciated by the audience. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sharad opened up about his experience on essaying the eponymous character in the film. He said that playing Laxmii helped him grow as an actor and evolved him as a human being. He also shared that Laxmii has an emotional side to her, which was difficult to portray. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Starrer Laxmi Flooded With 1-Star Rating on IMDB, Fails To Beat Sadak 2

He was quoted as saying, "I needed to be able to empathise with the pain of having been secluded from society for centuries." He further added that he used to sit with transgenders and heard their stories to understand the pain they have gone through. He said, "The process was quite cathartic for me."

When asked he wants to play a hero on the big screen, he shared, “Playing a hero can be quite boring. I have done plenty of roles as a hero on TV, so I do not crave to showcase only that avatar.” Sharad just wants to learn and grow as an artist and yearns to play different characters. For him, it’s important that he play the character right and do justice to its demands. “If luck favours, then I may also play the quintessential hero someday!”



The actor also said that he was not a newcomer when he entered films as he was already doing work in television and was dedicated to it, which may have been the reason why he got so many chances.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will start shooting for his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Sanjay Dutta and Ajay Devgn. The film is a biographical action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya.