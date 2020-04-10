After Ajay Devgn and Kajol, actor Sharad Kelkar has now commented on the entire controversy that erupted when Saif Ali Khan made a statement on their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Directed by Om Raut, the film told the story of the Battle of Sinhagad and emerged as a Box Office winner. However, in his interview days after the release of the film, Saif said he doesn’t think that ‘ it’s the history’. Now, in his latest interaction with Times of India, Sharad said he knows Saif as a ‘cool guy’ and he’s sure that the latter didn’t mean it the way it was projected by the media. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Regrets Not Speaking Against 'Unfactual History' in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The actor, who played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the film, mentioned that the media had blown Saif’s statement out of proportion and he’s sure that he talked casually about it. Sharad added that a star gets trolled for his statement on social media, therefore, the media should be careful before exaggerating certain statements. He told the daily, “I think Saif didn’t mean it otherwise. The comment was blown out of proportion. If Saif said something casually, it has been taken out of context. I’ve had interactions with Saif and I find him a very cool guy. Maybe people shouldn’t blow out things as it affects the star majorly when they get trolled on social media.” Also Read - Saif Ali Khan's Statement on Why he Doesn't Comment on Political Matters in India is Important

Earlier, Ajay also took a dig at the media when asked about Saif’s statement. In an event, when he was asked to comment on whether he had a word with his co-star over his statement on Tanhaji’s ‘distorted history’, Ajay laughed it off and said he went to Saif’s place and beat him up. “Bohot naaraaz tha. Uske ghar gaya, usko maine bohot maara. Taangein tod di uski, aaj kal chal bhi nahi paa raha hai,” he said. Kajol, who also starred in the film along with his husband, too, commented and said Saif has a ‘great sense of humour’ and he often just keeps talking and one is ‘supposed to pick and choose’ from what he says.

After the release of Tanhaji, Saif, in an interview with a daily, had said he should have taken a stand while working on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior considering he knew that the film was not showing the right history. He said he didn’t talk about it then because he was too excited to play his part in the film but from now on, whenever he would find history being distorted, he would speak up. “For some reason, I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it,” he said.