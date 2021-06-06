Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning after complaining of breathlessness. Now, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday visited Dilip Kumar at a hospital in suburban Mumbai. After his visit, he tweeted, “visited legendary actor Shri Dilip Kumar ji at Khar Hindujahospital to check on his health and treatment, with veteran actress SmtSaira Banu. I wish Shri Dilip Kumarjia a speedy recovery and good health.” Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Latest Photo From Hospital: Saira Banu Holds His Hand as Actor Fights Bilateral Pleural Effusion

Earlier, Saira Banu told Indian Express, “After experiencing breathlessness, we took Dilip sahab to the hospital in Khar Road at 8.30 am. Doctors are treating him and we have got a few tests done, we are awaiting reports. Please pray for him that he feels better and we can take him home quickly.” Also Read - Dilip Kumar Health Update: Legendary Actor Is On Oxygen Support, 'Not On Ventilator'

According to an update posted earlier on Kumar’s official Twitter handle, the actor has been admitted to the medical facility for routine tests and investigations. Later, a tweet was issued from Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle which read, “Dilip Sahab has been admitted to non-Covid PD Hinduja Hospital Khar for routine tests and investigations. He’s had episodes of breathlessness. A team of healthcare workers led by Dr. Nitin Gokhale is attending to him. Please keep Sahab in your prayers and please stay safe.” Also Read - Dilip Kumar Health Update: Actor Diagnosed With Bilateral Pleural Effusion, Will Be Discharged In 2-3 Days

The legendary actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

The 98-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammed Yusuf Khan, is considered one of the icons and best actors in Indian cinema. He was last seen in the film Qila (1998).