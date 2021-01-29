Actor Arvind Joshi passed away at the age of 84 in a Mumbai hospital on Friday morning. His sister-in-law, actor Sarita Joshi confirmed with Indian Express, “Arvind ji passed away early morning today. He was admitted to Nanavati Hospital due to age-related health issues. He was 84. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.” He was the father of actor Sharman Joshi. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda Party All Night | See Now-And-Then Pics

He was a well-known face in the Gujarati theatre and film industry. He starred in films such as Apmaan Ki Aag (1990), Sholay (1975), and Ittefaq (1969). Also Read - Saif Ali Khan CONFIRMS Kareena Kapoor Khan's Due Date, Says 'We're Very Excited'

Several celebrities took to Twitter to pay condolence to the late actor. Paresh Rawal wrote, “Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI.” Also Read - Malaika Arora Sets New Example of Body Positivity by Flaunting Stretch Marks in New Pictures

Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 29, 2021



Kamal Nath tweeted, “Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family.”

Veteran and respected actor-director of Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi, passes away. Condolences to son Sharman Joshi, daughter Mansi Joshi Roy, and entire family. pic.twitter.com/GrMgbEjqaS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 29, 2021



“V sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji ..My heartiest condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi n entire family .. RIP”, Anil Sharma wrote.

V sad to hear about sad demise of Shree Arvind Joshi Ji ..My heartiest condolences to @TheSharmanJoshi n entire family .. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/Q0S3CvnwPP — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) January 29, 2021



Arvind Joshi’s last rites will be performed today afternoon at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and two children – Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy. His daughter Mansi is married to actor Rohit Roy while Sharman is married to Prem Chopra’s daughter Prerana.

Sharman rose to fame in Bollywood with 3 Idiots, Golmaal, Rang De Basanti, among others.