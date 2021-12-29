Mumbai: Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari had a dream debut in Bollywood this year. The actor says this is beyond what she had expected because of the kind of feedback she received not just from the audience but also from the people in the industry. In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Sharvari spoke in length about the year 2021 and how it changed her life forever. The actor also talked about the rumours suggesting that she’s dating actor Sunny Kaushal and the entire experience of witnessing Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting married in a dreamy wedding.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal's Brother Sunny Kaushal Welcomes 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif Into The Family With a Heartfelt Post - See Pics

When asked to comment on her relationship with Sunny, Sharvari clearly said there's nothing more to add to the rumours. She said she and Sunny enjoy a great friendship and that's the reason she was at Katrina-Vicky's wedding to be with her friends celebrating their happiness. Sharvari was quoted as saying:

Sunny and I have worked on The Forgotten Army together. This was four years back. We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir (Kabir Khan) sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now. Honestly, the rumours are ‘very rumoured’ and I would say these are only ‘rumours.’ At the end of the day, when you make such close friends, you can’t shy away (from the bonding). Things coming out as articles don’t mean you would stop living. These are the friends that I have made in the industry and I had to be there for them.

The actor, who teamed up with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2, also described the #VicKat wedding that took the internet by storm earlier this month. She said the wedding was nothing less than a dreamy affair. "It was exactly how their pictures have come out. It was really pure, happy and a very intimate wedding. Those are the perfect three words to describe their wedding," she said.

For 2022, Sharvari has got a new film with YRF to announce soon and she said she’s totally excited about it. The actor mentioned that she hasn’t set any boundaries or limitations for herself to explore in terms of both genres and the roles. When asked if as a newcomer, she has any apprehensions or doubts about the kind of work she’ll be getting in the industry, she said: