Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Krishna Kishore Singh approached Delhi High Court to seek a ban on the films based on the actor’s life. Now, the director of the film Shashank, Sanoj Misra has submitted an affidavit in court and refused the allegations that the film is based on Sushant. He said that the film Shashank is based on the life of the actors who are outside Bollywood and their struggle. He also said that there is plenty of differences in the name of the film and Sushant Singh Rajput. Bollywood Hungama quoted the director saying, “The film of defendant no. 7 (Mishra) ‘Shashank’ is totally based on portraying the struggle of outsiders in Bollywood. The theme and story are based on four young boys. Defendant no. 7 is also a great example of struggle as an outsider of Mumbai in Bollywood.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Moves Delhi High Court Against Biopic, HC Issues Notice to Makers

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father said in his petition, “The late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was a well-known celebrity and had become a household name, thus it is right time that courts of our country shall acknowledge the right of celebrity at par with an intellectual property right since the personality of celebrities are being misappropriated for wrongful commercial gains at the cost of fame, reputation and privacy..the use of his name/image/caricature/lifestyle without his consent amounts to a violation of the personality right and copyright solely vested with his son.” Also Read - Fans Compare Kartik Aaryan With Sushant Singh Rajput After Being Ousted From Dostana 2, Slam Karan Johar

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti too tweeted, “Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia. (sic)” Also Read - Is Ram Gopal Varma Making a Film on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case? All You Need to Know

Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

The late actor’s family sought an injunction against the makers of the movies named Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost, and Shashank, and other unknown projects.