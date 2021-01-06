On Tuesday, Shashi Tharoor took to his Twitter to respond to Kangana Ranaut after she opposed the idea of recognising household work by homemakers as a salaried profession endorsed by actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Tharoor wrote, “I agree w/ @KanganaTeam that there are so many things in a homemaker’s life that are beyond price. But this is not about those things: it’s about recognising the value of unpaid work & also ensuring a basic income to every woman. I’d like all Indian women to be as empowered as you. (sic)” Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty To 'Bounce Back' On Silver Screen With Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Chehre



Earlier, Tharoor tweeted, “I welcome @ikamalhaasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power& autonomy & create near-universal basic income. (sic)”

Kangana was quick to oppose the idea and tweeted, “Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary. (sic)”

“Lot of people are jealous of my ability to debate on almost any topic how I peel psychological layers of my opponents and penetrate like X ray in to any subject. Don’t be jealous or angry try and sharpen your intellect and really truly invest yourself in your surroundings”, she added.





The Queen actor also replied to a Twitter user who urged the need to recognize homemaker’s efforts and called it ‘long overdue’. The actor wrote, “It will be worse to reduce a homeowner to home employ, to give price tag to mothers sacrifices and life long unwavering commitment, It’s like you want to pay God for this creation, cause you suddenly pity him for his efforts. It’s a partially painful and partially funny thought.”

