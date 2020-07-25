Actor Kangana Ranaut seems to have found support in veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who says that the ones speaking against the former are jealous of her success. The actor-turned-politician was on a news channel recently to contribute to the entire discussion around how the film industry could have played a role in allegedly slipping Sushant Singh Rajput into depression. At one point, when he was asked to comment on Kangana’s stand on the matter and how she’s receiving a wide criticism for ‘using someone’s death to promote herself’, Sinha said she’s a brave woman. Also Read - SSR Case: PM Modi 'Acknowledges' Subramanian Swamy's Letter Requesting For a CBI Inquiry

The popular actor mentioned that Kangana is a woman who made it big in the industry on her own terms and that's the reason she's being ridiculed so much. He told Republic TV, "Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery."

Earlier, actors like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who were called ‘B-grade actresses’ by Kangana, had said that the latter is trying to use SSR’s death for her own advantage. Kangana had gone to the same news channel to take a few names and allege that they form a ‘suicide gang’ in the industry. She called out biggies like Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Javed Akhtar and Mahesh Bhatt for trying to ruin both her’s and Sushant’s life.