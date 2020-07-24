Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was a part of a discussion on a news channel on Wednesday evening when he said that he supports the demand of a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Adding more to the entire discussion about his own film industry, the veteran actor took a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar‘s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Sinha said that such shows cause controversies that stay for long. Without taking any name, he went on to say that the film industry is not one person’s property and no one can decide about jeopardasing someone’s career or paving roadblocks in their journey. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Dog Fudge Plays With His Father in This New Picture Shared by Sister Shweta

The actor-turned-politician was quoted saying, "During our era, there was no Koffee with Arjun. These kinds of planned events are what cause controversies. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry doesn't belong to one person that anyone can say, 'Let's boycott this person' or 'remove this person from the industry'. Who are you to say that? How did you enter the industry and what have you done in life?"

Earlier, the senior actor's daughter, Sonakshi Sinha decided to go off Twitter as the debate around nepotism in Bollywood raged on. Sonakshi, along with Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, KJo, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others have been under the scrutiny of the social media users who blame the existence of nepotism, groupism, and favouritism in the industry for SSR's death.

Sushant allegedly died by suicide on June 14. The police said that they found the actor’s body hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.