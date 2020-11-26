Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has written an opinion piece where he reacted to the digital streaming platforms being brought under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He wrote on how ‘moral policing’ will kill the online streaming platforms and called the move ‘farce’. Also Read - 'Streaming Platforms Are Porn Hub', Kangana Ranaut Goes All Out Slamming Eros Now For Its Sexual Posts on Navratri

Taking to Twitter, he shared the article and wrote, “This article from the @timesofindia on enforcing a code of morality in India, with the lame excuse, ‘hurt sentiments’ is such a farce. In these pandemic & difficult times it was the OTT platforms which were lively & helped us cope while staying home & a stress buster too. (sic)” Also Read - ABCD of OTT Business: How Digital Platforms Benefit From Free Release of Films Like Dil Bechara - Director Ashish Shukla Answer All

He further added, “Creating a fear through superstition & religion is the worst way to kill art & creativity. This is a great flourishing industry which has a great future ahead, why kill it by just a few with superficial & ‘perverted mindsets’ Food for serious thought! A important read! Jai Hind!” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor to Make His OTT Debut With Action-Thriller Film Based on Operation Cactus

This article from the @timesofindia on enforcing a code of morality in India, with the lame excuse,’hurt sentiments’ is such a farce. In these pandemic & difficult times it was the OTT platforms which were lively & helped us cope while staying home & a stress buster too. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 26, 2020

Creating a fear through superstition & religion is the worst way to kill art & creativity. This is a great flourishing industry which has a great future ahead, why kill it by just a few with superficial & ‘perverted mindsets’ Food for serious thought! A important read! Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 26, 2020



On November 11, a gazette notification brought streaming platforms under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, leaving the giants concerned about the strict censorship over the online content. Until now, the streaming giants were under the ambit of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

In July, Piyush Goyal, commerce and industry minister, to self regulate the content amd raised concerns over content that is ‘sometimes objectionable, contains misinformation, portrays poorly our country and society, and is just not worth watching with family’.