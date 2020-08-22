Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha talked about the CBI investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and how Mahesh Bhatt‘s name has surfaced once again in relation to Rhea Chakraborty. The actor was speaking on news channel Aaj Tak when he said that Rhea’s equation with Bhatt should be investigated by the CBI and that will provide a little clarity to the entire case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook Neeraj Gives New Statements, Says 'It is Not Murder But Suicide'

Sinha said that he doesn't know what kind of relationship the filmmaker and the actor shared but he definitely wants the CBI to look at this angle also. Adding that he has no right to comment on someone's relationship, the popular actor mentioned, "In baaton ko agar pesh karna hai, CBI ke saamne pesh karna chahiye. Hume toh yeh bhi nahi pata ki kya rishta thaa. Pita, Godfather, ya kaisa rishta thaa. Iss ladki se meri mulaqat nahi hui hai. Mahesh Bhatt ne kya kahaa, kis aadhar pe kahaa, kis tareeke ka rishta thaa? Kya woh father figure the, Godfather the, mujhe koi adhikaar nahi hai iss pe comment karne ka kyunki mujhe puri jaankari nahi hai." (These things should be brought up in front of the CBI. I don't even know what relationship did they share. Whether he was a Godfather to Rhea, or a father figure. I have never met this girl. What did Mahesh Bhatt say, on what basis did he say that – I have no right to comment on this because I don't have the entire information).

Sinha went on to say that the CBI team should take this angle in its investigation. He said that people like Sushant and others are like his own kids and he has not met Bhatt in the last five years.

On Friday, Rhea’s WhatsApp chats surfaced in which she wrote to Bhatt informing him about leaving Sushant Singh Rajput’s home and following the filmmaker’s advice. “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief. Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now,” read the chats.

Bhatt’s reply appeared supportive too. He wrote, “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father. He will be a happy man.”