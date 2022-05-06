Shehnaaz Gills Slays Trolls: Actor Shehnaaz Gill seems to have learnt the nitty-gritties of B-town and handling paparazzi in a short time span. The actor who was recently trolled over her viral video with Tiger 3 star Salman Khan looked unaffected about the issue as she was snapped at the airport. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant became the soft target of internet bullying as in a viral clip she is seen hugging Salman. Check out this video shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:Also Read - Arpita Khan Eid Party: Bhaijaan Makes A Grand Entry, Ranveer Singh Looks Dapper In A Cool Shirt And Hat | Watch Video

Shehnaaz Sways With Swagger!

Shehnaaz donned flared pants paired with a fitted brown top and heels as she left her tresses open. The actor opted for trendy sunglasses, and a brown belt. As Shehnaaz stepped out of her car with swagger and poise she smiled and waved to the shutterbugs. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant was accompanied by a Brahmakumaris sister. Check out these recent pictures of Shehnaaz posted by Viral Bhayani: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'Chhod Ker Aao Mujhe' To Salman Khan While leaving Arpita Khan's Eid Party, Holds His Hands, Hugs And Kisses Him | Watch Video

Salman Calls Shehnaaz Punjab Ki Katrina!

Recently, at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party, Shehnaaz was snapped hugging and kissing Salman on his shoulder. Shehnaaz asked the Tiger 3 actor to drop her till her car. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant than said to the cameras, “You know guys, Salman Sir mujhe chhod ke aane lage Hain(Salman Sir has started escorting me to my car).” Salman also jokingly called her “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif(Katrina Kaif of Punjab).” Some netizens trolled Shehnaaz for her camaraderie with Salman, while others supported her. Check out this cute camaraderie between Shehnaaz and Salman:

Shehnaaz to Debut Opposite Aayush Sharma!

Shehnaaz, who was last seen in the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh, will be making her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Aayush Sharma. Bigg Boss host and actor Salman is producing the film, according to an India Today report.

