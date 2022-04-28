Actor Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most-talked celebrities. The internet sensation became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The Pollywood star was seen making a strong bond with Salman Khan in the reality show. But who thought that Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman? Yes, it seems so. If the reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She will be seen opposite Ayush Sharma in the film.Also Read - Karanvir Bohra Reveals Lock Upp is Better Than Bigg Boss: Kangana is Different From Salman

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde. Spilling the beans about Shehnaaz Gill's part in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, a source spoke to IndiaToday and said, "Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie." While it is confirmed that Shehnaaz will be a part of the film, details about her role are not out yet.

Shehnaaz Gill was earlier seen in Punjabi film Honsla Rakh where she paired opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

A few days ago, Ayush had confirmed her role that he is going to be an essential part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. “I’m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I’m grateful for how my innings in the film industry have panned out,” said Aayush.

The film is all set to release on Eid 2023.