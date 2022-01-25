Shehzada vs Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Actor Kartik Aaryan reportedly threatened to walk out of his film Shehzada if the original film was released in theatres. Producer Manish Shah, who has the rights to the dubbed Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, said in a statement on Monday that he agreed to call off the release of the film following a request by the Shehzada makers, not because of Kartik.Also Read - Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo's Hindi Theatrical Release Called Off Due To Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada | Official Statement

Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and after the success of Pushpa, Shah decided to release the Hindi dubbed version of the Allu Arjun starrer to entertain the audience. However, he said he decided to pull down the release because of his friends whose money is invested in Shehzada and Kartik’s exit from the film would have cost them a loss of crores. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Says 'Dhuein Nikal Gaye' As He Shoots For Shehzada Amid Delhi Winters

Kartik Aaryan was ‘extremely unprofessional’

Speaking to India Today, Manish Shah said, “The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of ₹40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him.” Also Read - ’Shehzadi in The House!' Kriti Sanon Joins Kartik Aaryan For Shehzada in Delhi

Adding that he didn’t do anything for a ‘Bollywood hero’ but for his friends. “I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing ₹40 crores, so I dropped it. By doing this, I ended up losing ₹20 crores. I spent ₹2 crores only on dubbing. I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don’t know him,” he said.

Real reason behind Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version being called off

The release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was called off last week with an official statement that read, “Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same (sic).”

Shehzada, which also features Kriti Sanon with Kartik, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind. S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. Allu Aravind had also produced Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which was released a few years ago. Shehzada is slated to hit the screens on November 4, 2022.