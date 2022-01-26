Shehzada controversy: After producer Manish Shah accused actor Kartik Aaryan of being ‘unprofessional’ in dealing with the entire matter relating to the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo‘s Hindi dubbed version, the makers of Shehzada defended the actor in their official statements in the media. On Tuesday evening, Shehzada producer Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), director Rohit Dhawan and producer Aman Gill mentioned that Kartik has been absolutely dedicated and his professionalism is unmatched.Also Read - 'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan Threatened to 'Walk Out of Film' if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Was Released, Says Producer Manish Shah

Bhushan Kumar’s statement on Kartik Aaryan being called ‘unprofessional’

In his statement, Kumar said the release date is always a producer’s call and an actor has nothing to do with it, besides, Kartik has been extremely professional in his conduct related to Shehzada. His full statement read, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers’ decision and not the actor. I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with (sic).” Also Read - Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo's Hindi Theatrical Release Called Off Due To Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada | Official Statement

Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan defends Kartik Aaryan against Manish Shah’s statement

Rohit, who is the brother of actor Varun Dhawan, mentioned that nothing can come in between the love that both he and Kartik share when it comes to Shehzada. “Kartik’s intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film (sic),” he said. Also Read - ‘Virat Kohli’: Kartik Aaryan’s Quick Response To a Biopic He Would Love To Work in

Shehzada producer Aman Gill calls Kartik Aaryan one of the most dedicated actors in the industry

Aman Gill added that it was their own decision to request Manish Shah to call off the release of the Allu Arjun film and Kartik has nothing to do with it. “After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we the producers, on our own, requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of the most dedicated actors in the industry (sic),” he said.

Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and is slated to hit the screens in November this year. After the success of Pushpa that was Arjun’s latest release, the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo decided to release its Hindi dubbed version in the theatres, however, the makers of Shehzada felt it would not seem right for their film which is still being made. On Monday, in an interview with India Today, Manish Shah said he decided to stop the release of his film because he didn’t want his old friends to face any loss after Kartik allegedly threatened to walk out of Shehzada.

Manish Shah accuses Kartik Aaryan of unprofessionalism

He was quoted as saying, “the makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of ₹40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him.”

He added, “I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing ₹40 crores, so I dropped it. By doing this, I ended up losing ₹20 crores. I spent ₹2 crores only on dubbing. I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don’t know him.”

Your thoughts on the entire matter?