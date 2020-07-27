Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has stated that music maestro AR Rahman has often faced difficulties in Bollywood due to his Oscar wins. Kapur made a remark after Rahman’s recent interview with Rdio Mirchi where he said there was a ‘gang’ working against him in the Hindi Film industry, resulting in less work in Bollywood. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Brother Showik Shares Heart-Wrenching Note For Sushant Singh Rajput

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Kapur shared an excerpt from his interview and wrote, "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle…"

Reacting to the tweet, Rahman wrote, “Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do. (sic)”

Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do😊 https://t.co/7oWnS4ATvB — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 26, 2020



In 2009, AR Rahman created history when he became the first Indian musician to win an Oscar. He won the prestigious award for his work in Slumdog Millionaire. While ‘Jai Ho’ was declared the Best Original Song, the album won the Best Original Music Score award.

In his latest interview with Radio Mirchi, Rahman said, “”I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumour. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, many people said don’t go to him (Rahman). They told me stories after stories’. I heard that and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I get less (Bollywood offers) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me. People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

“It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my movies and doing my other stuff. All of you are welcome to come to me. Make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me.”