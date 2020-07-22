Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will be dedicating his ambitious project, Paani, to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput if it gets made ever. Sushant was supposed to play the titular role in the film and it has been in his timeline from last few years. Taking to Twitter, filmmaker tweeted, “If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance. (sic)” Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: AR Rahman Shares Glimpse of Dil Bechara Musical Tribute, Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh And Many More Join

Earlier, Shekhar revealed that Sushant was very excited about the film Paani, which got shelved due to creative differences between Shekhar and Aditya Chopra. He was quoted as saying, “He was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me and do Paani. The great thing about Sushant that I noticed was that acting did not stop with rehearsing the lines or reading the script or doing the movements. His interest went way beyond… Every time I had a meeting with the production designer or the DOP or VFX team, he was there.” As per the reports, after months of prep on the film, Yash Raj Films backed out of the project.

He also revealed Sushant’s reaction after film was shelved. Shekhar said, “Jab film bandh ho gayi (When the film was shelved ) and he realised he wasn’t doing the film, bohot roya woh. Main bhi roya. Woh rota tha toh main bhi rota tha saath-saath (He cried a lot, I also cried a lot. I cried whenever he cried) because I was also passionately and deeply involved with it. Humari zindagiyaan hi kuch aisi hoti hai (Such is our life) – ups and downs. Aur yeh jo lafz hai – depression… Aisa nahi hai main keh raha hoon ki depression nahi hoti, main aisa keh raha hoon ki depression ek lafz hai jiske saath hum khel lete hai (Our lives are full of ups and downs. This term – ‘depression’… I am not saying that depression does not exist, I am saying that we play with depression). As creative people, it is an emotion that we play with.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. Mumbai Police is investigating the case and have summoned over 30 people in connection with the case.