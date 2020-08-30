Shekhar Suman has called out Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty for speaking against Sushant Singh Rajput on the national television after Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. Rhea in a lengthy interview with Aaj Tak where she spoke about the alleged consumptions of illegal drugs including cannabis by the late actor. Speaking to ETimes, he said in an interview why Rhea should not have spoken about Sushant’s alleged consumption of illegal drugs. He stressed on the fact that everyone should be given a fair chance to tell their side of the story, he said that one can still see through the web of lies when it comes to the drug angle in the late actor’s death case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Nitu Singh Knew About Actor's Health? WhatsApp Chat Between Her And Shruti Modi Reveals So

He said, “Rhea was trying to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds, that cannot happen. If you said that the CBI thing is going on, then you should not have spoken about Sushant either. If you loved him too much, you should not have spoken about somebody who’s dead and gone.” Also Read - Sandip Ssingh's Throwback Picture With Kangana Ranaut And Sister Rangoli Chandel Goes Viral

“Even if it was the truth that he was doing it, you as a lover would have hidden the fact”, he added. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Thanks Kangana Ranaut For Speaking Up For The Late Actor, Says 'Criminals Will Declare You Drug Addict, Insane'

Earlier, Suman said, “I feel joyous and exhilarated. I woke up to this great news and we were quite sure that this would happen, that the Supreme Court would give a verdict in our favour and he did. When 1.3 billion people get together, there is no stopping. ‘m so happy for Sushant’s father, sisters and the family. They fought hard. They have been devastated, with some stupid people pointing fingers at them and maligning them and their names, which is absolutely unnecessary. All of us should just get together to get to the bottom of it and find out the truth.”