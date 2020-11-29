It’s going to be six months to actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death and nothing concrete has come out yet from the investigations done by three federal agencies – Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). However, actor Shekhar Suman is still hopeful. Also Read - Shekhar Suman Demands Apology From Those Who Said he Used Sushant Singh Rajput's Death to Pursue Politics in Bihar

In his latest tweet, the actor, who's been trying to raise his voice for justice in the case since the very beginning, mentioned how there's a possibility of the agencies 'getting lucky' and finding something that can help them solve the case better. He said that there's no fault in the investigations but there is no evidence left to support the probe being done by the three agencies.

The actor's tweet read "I think in Sushant's case all the three depts of CBI,NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation,investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless. So we have to just wait and see if they get lucky" (sic)

I think in Sushant’s case all the three depts of CBI,NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation,investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are https://t.co/0dZxASZ3IW we have to just wait and see if they get lucky. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 27, 2020

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020, after which the Mumbai Police declared it a case of suicide in its preliminary investigation. This irked the late actor’s family who lodged a separate FIR at a police station in Bihar accusing SSR’s partner Rhea Chakraborty and a few others of abetting his suicide.

After a lot of summons and interrogation, the NCB arrested Rhea and she was sent to jail. However, the arrest was not made in the same case but in a drug nexus case that the agency decided to additionally probe after recovering a few WhatsApp chats in the SSR case.