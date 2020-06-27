Actor Shekhar Suman added fuel to the speculations in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case when he mentioned that a bright actor like him couldn’t have just taken his life without leaving a suicide note behind. Now, in his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, the veteran actor talked about his son Adhyayan Suman and how even his family had a tough time when their son suffered from depression due to the treatment of the film industry. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family's Heartbreaking Statement Reveals His Childhood Home to be Converted Into Memorial For Fans

Shekhar said that Sushant was like his own son and he can absolutely relate to the grieving time his family is going through currently. The actor added that his son Adhyayan too suffered from depression and they had to keep a strict check on him after he told them that he had started having suicidal thoughts. Shekhar was quoted saying, “Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father’s pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts.” Also Read - Shekhar Suman Gets Positive Response on #JusticeForSushantForum, Says ‘Don't Let Your anger Die Down’

Shekhar went on to say that even though Adhyayan had recovered from depression, he’s now worried that Sushant’s suicide can trigger him back to the same phase. The Dekh Bhai Dekh actor feared the well-being of his son and mentioned that he used to check up on him in the wee hours to make sure that he was alright in his room. Shekhar said that a lot of time he would just find Adhyayan staring blankly at the ceiling at late nights and that would scare him. “It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. But now, after Sushant’s death, I am scared and worried once again. I used to peek in his room just to check that he was okay. It has happened several times that I had opened his door to check on him at 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning, only to find him staring blankly at the ceiling. I used to ask him to sleep and that we all are there to stand by him,” he explained. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Shekhar Suman Forms #JusticeForSushantForum, Seeks CBI Inquiry In Suicide Case

A family’s presence holds a lot of importance when one is suffering from depression and Shekhar said he understood the same. The actor said he used to tell his son that there’s nothing in the world that can cause him harm when his family is there to support him.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 by hanging himself to a ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The actor was 34-years-old.