Actor Adhyayan Suman came out in support of his father, Shekhar Suman after many people suggested that the latter is trying to cash in on the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case for his own popularity. Adhyayan talked to Times of India in his latest interview and said that his father doesn’t have any personal agenda but he wants to help the late actor’s family on the basis of ‘humanitarian grounds.’ The actor added that Shekhar has gone through the pain of losing a son and he understands the suffering of Sushant’s family. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Family Alleges Shekhar Suman And Sandip Ssingh Using Actor's Death For 'Political Agenda'

Earlier, a report in Zee News mentioned a family member of Sushant alleging that Shekhar meeting the family in Patna and then organising a press conference in the case with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shows that he’s doing all this for ‘political mileage.’ The family member added that there are political people in Sushant’s family as well and they also know what to do and when. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Investigation: After Sanjana Sanghi, Mumbai Police Summons Shekhar Kapur

Adhyayan, however, maintained that his father is going out of his way to demand justice for Sushant and there’s nothing wrong in pitching for a CBI inquiry. The actor said that it’s a tough time for all because of COVID-19 spread and yet his father has taken the risk to help someone else and he should be praised for the same. The actor was quoted saying, “In today’s time I wouldn’t have let my father travel since it is so scary out there but I do understand that it is coming from a space where he has lost a son. When I was young I lost my brother Aayush and I think that’s where it is coming from. My father knows the pain of losing a son; I think it is the most difficult thing for a parent to go through.” Also Read - Shekhar Suman Visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Family in Patna, Says 'His Father is in State of Deep Shock'

The Raaz 2 actor mentioned that if a CBI inquiry is done and everything is sorted for once, then there won’t be any loophole left in the case and that’s what his father wants. “He has taken an extra step today to go out there, which is very credible on his part. Hats off to my father! It is outstanding for my father to go and help some unknown. He never personally knew Sushant, neither there is any personal agenda here; it is all on humanitarian ground,” he said.

