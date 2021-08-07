Mumbai: Actor-model Sherlyn Chopra was summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday for interrogation in the Raj Kundra porn films case. After nearly eight hours of questioning, she was spotted making her way out of the police station. After the interrogation, she told media stationed outside, “A few days back, the investigating officer of the property cell sent a summon, under section 160 CRPC. I appeared before the officers today and they asked me to share information about Armsprime media and everything related to Raj Kundra. I did what I asked to. I reached this morning at around 11: 30 am and the interrogation has been going on since then. They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production.”Also Read - Raj Kundra To Stay In Jail, Bombay HC Denies Bail In Porn Film Case

She even added, "They also asked, 'Raj Kundra k sath mere kaise sambandh the' and what about the other companies owned by him, do you have any information about them? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket. The property cell officers told me that this is not a vendetta against any person but we want to bust this pornography racket. So, I want to request everyone through your medium (media/news) that if anyone knows anything related to this racket, please come forward and share the information with the police."

She was spotted with documents in the hand and concluded, "I told them what happened with me including the dates and time. WhatsApp has a mention of everything, along with dates and timings. I showed them the WhatsApp chats, agreements, copies of the statements which I had submitted to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I had lodged a complaint at Juhu police station against Raj Kundra in April 2021, they asked about the reason behind the complaint. I have shared all this information with them."

After hours of interrogation, she gave out a detailed interview to India Today where she stated that Raj Kundra misled her for semi-nude photoshoots. She even said that she did not know that bold photoshoots will land her in a pornography scandal.

Speaking to India Today, she said, “Raj Kundra used to mislead me and persuaded me to do bold photoshoots for his company by stating that his wife Shilpa Shetty loved my photographs and videos. He used to tell me everyone does it in the industry so I should also do it. I never knew what it was leading to and never thought one day I would be trapped in a porn scandal. First time I met Raj Kundra, I thought working with him would bring a positive change in my career. I had the belief that working with him was a big break for me in my career but I never in my life had thought that Shilpa Shetty’s husband would make me do such illegal acts.”

She further added, “In the initial days I used to shoot glamorous videos but gradually bold movies and then semi-nude videos were being shot. After every video I was told that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos and photographs. Hearing this I used to get motivated to do more such videos and shoots. She might have forgotten about it. She is a busy person. When you are signing a contract with a woman, do tell her that they are not making glamorous videos but are making porn videos. People were giving me threatening messages about destroying my career if I carried on with the case.”

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court has denied bail to businessman Raj Kundra in an alleged in porn film case. This means that Shilpa Shetty’s husband will stay in jail till further orders.