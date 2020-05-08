Actor Sherlyn Chopra, who’s known for her bold image on-screen, talked about her casting couch experience in a recent interview. The popular actor revealed how ‘having dinner’ is a kind of code word for sexually exploiting the budding actors in the industry in lieu of giving them work. In her latest interaction with entertainment portal koimoi, Sherlyn said she discovered this pretty late and was not aware of what a filmmaker implies when he says he wants to meet at dinner. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals Casting Couch Experience, Says 'Was Asked to Show my Tool'

Sherlyn said at the beginning of her career, she used to have a lot of offers by the filmmakers to meet them over dinner and she was naive back then. The actor added that it was only after a few meetings that she understood what meeting a filmmaker at 11 pm or 12 am means in the movie business. She said she would approach the filmmakers to try her luck in the industry and let them show that she has the potential to make it work on the big screen. Sherlyn said, "I would go to them with my portfolio and they would be like 'Achcha okay, theek hai, hum milte hai dinner par (Yes, fine, let's meet over dinner now)'. And I would be like, 'When should I come for dinner?', and they would tell me to come at 11 or 12 at the night. And I used to be clueless about it at that time."

The actor who has worked in movies Dil Bole Hadippa! (2009) and Red Swastik (2007) among others went on to say that it was after she was offered the 'dinner-meet' at least five times that she realised what it actually stands for. "Dinner means, 'come to me baby'," she said.

Sherlyn also said when she got to know the reality, she started refusing the offers by saying she would rather have breakfast or lunch with them but not dinner. The actor said, “Then I would tell the ones who approached me with that code word, ‘Main dinner nahi karti hoon, mera diet chal raha hai. Aap breakfast par bula lo, lunch par bula lo (I don’t eat dinner, I am dieting. You can meet me for breakfast or lunch).’ And they would never ever revert to me.”

More than her movies in the industry, Sherlyn is popular for her online stints. Her outrageous pictures and videos on Instagram often send the viewers in a tizzy. Apart from working in Bollywood movies, Sherlyn has also participated in Bigg Boss season 3 and has hosted dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla season six.