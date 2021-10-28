Mumbai: Sherlyn Chopra has accused Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra of mentally harassing her. She has sent a legal notice to the couple seeking Rs 75 crore. Alleging that Shilpa and Raj ‘threatened her with underworld’, Sherlyn requested police to record her statement. “Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty threatened me with the underworld and now sent me defamation notice but I’ll not get scared. I request the police to record my statement so that cognizance can be taken of my complaint. I’ve sent a reply notice asking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment,” the legal notice sent by Sherlyn Chopra reads.Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Filed With Rs.50 Crore Defamation Case By Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra, Watch Video

The Right to Reputation & the Right to Privacy cannot be protected at the cost of the Right to Life & Dignity which comes under the ambit of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. https://t.co/Gu9v0DjeYo — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) October 27, 2021

This has come a week after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against Sherly Chopra who had accused Kundra of sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation. Shilpa and Raj claimed that the allegations made by Sherlyn are 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, and without any evidence.' The notice also mentioned that Shilpa has nothing to do with the App that Raj has been arrested for, and she shouldn't be dragged into the working affairs of the Stream App. The Bollywood couple had also sought a public apology in newspapers and on digital platforms from Sherlyn. "The entire allegations made by Sherlyn Chopra against Raj Kundra and Ms. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Sherlyn Chopra's knowledge and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money," the notice read.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 this year in an alleged porn film case. He was also accused of using the money earned from pornography for online betting. However, Raj is currently out on bail in the case.