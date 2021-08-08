Raj Kundra porn case latest news: Actor Sherlyn Chopra talked about Shilpa Shetty and what Raj Kundra said to assure her of her work in the past. The actor, who’s been questioned in the Raj Kundra pornography case told ETimes that the businessman used to tell her how Shilpa liked her work. She said that she was ‘misguided’ into working for him and she never questioned herself when Raj told her that she had impressed his wife with her work.Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Interrogated In Raj Kundra Porn Case, Says 'He Persuaded Me To Do Bold Photoshoots'

Sherlyn alleged that Raj had promised her an app in her name. She was quoted as saying, “He wanted me to join him and the name of the app would be the ‘Sherlyn Chopra app’. During the shoot, I was encouraged. They used to say I am doing great and Shilpa has seen your photos and videos and has appreciated my work. And when you get so much praise from the seniors it does not make you feel that you are doing something wrong and it makes you think to do better.” Also Read - Raj Kundra To Stay In Jail, Bombay HC Denies Bail In Porn Film Case

The Playboy magazine girl also said that she was not told about the ‘semi-nude and nude films’ in the beginning and was told that she needs to create different kinds of content around fitness, fun, glamour, and high fashion. Sherlyn said that she was the first person who approached the crime branch earlier this year with a complaint against Kundra. She said that nothing seemed wrong in the beginning and no legal notice was given to them. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence in Raj Kundra Porn Case Days After Husband's Arrest: 'We Don't Deserve Media Trial' | Official Statement

The actor went on to say that she is currently helping the crime branch to unravel the facts in the case and people should stop thinking of her as a criminal. She said, “I have never given any false assurance to someone or by misleading someone. I did not make a film, I did not make a porn film on the pretext of giving work to any girl.”

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for producing pornography through various apps. The Mumbai Police said that around 68 pornography videos and a script of a porn film were found on his laptop during the investigation. He has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days since July 27. Watch out this space for all the latest updates in the case!