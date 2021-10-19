Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra file defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra have filed a Rs 50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra for attempting to malign their image and making baseless allegations ‘with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money.’ The news comes five days after Sherlyn filed a fresh FIR against Raj and Shilpa for alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. She had also called a press conference later despite being warned by the couple’s lawyers.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's New Haircut Has Split The Internet. What's Your Take?

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, Raj and Shilpa have claimed that the allegations made by Sherlyn are 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, and without any evidence.' The notice also mentioned that Shilpa has nothing to do with the App that Raj has been arrested for, and she shouldn't be dragged into the working affairs of the Stream App.

The notice read, "It is nothing but an audacious attempt, by Ms. Sherlyn to drag Ms. Shilpa Shetty's name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention. "The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms. Sherlyn Chopra is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station. That, Ms. Sherlyn Chopra, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. That, we have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put defamation of 50 cr against Sherlyn Chopra (sic)."

Sherlyn had filed a police complaint against the star couple on October 14 at the Juhu police station. She then told the media that she would be talking about the allegations that she made against the couple in a press conference. While Shilpa and Raj’s lawyers released an official statement and also warned Sherlyn to not proceed with her PC. However, she carried on with the same.

Raj is currently out on bail in the case related to the alleged production of porn through various mobile apps.