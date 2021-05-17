Mumbai: Actor Vidya Balan announced her next venture, Sherni, that is all set to have a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime India next month. Taking to Instagram, she shared the first look from the film and revealed that the adventure-drama film will release globally in June. The film is based on an Upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment. Vidya plays the role of Forrest Officer. Vidya has aptly described her character as ‘Fearless as she steps out into the world!’ Also Read - When Imran Khan Almost Got Married to Bollywood Diva Rekha!

The film is helmed by Amit Masurkar, who also directed Newton, and is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. The film also features Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi in important roles.

Vikram Malhotra, Producer, and CEO – Abundantia Entertainment shared his excitement and said, “After the successful and much-loved collaboration for Shakuntala Devi in 2020, I am delighted to partner once again with Amazon Prime Video as we take Abundantia Entertainment’s latest film to the world. Sherni is one of the most special and important stories that we’ve worked on and Amit’s evocative take on a highly relevant subject, laced with his trademark satire, will make for a compelling watch. I’m also very excited for the fans of Vidya Balan to see her in the unique avatar of a forest officer. Can’t wait for the ‘First Day First Stream’ of Sherni!”

Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “Sherni is one of the most unconventional and engaging films I have had a chance to produce and I am thrilled that it’s premiering on Amazon Prime Video as the movie will travel to a global audience. As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram and I look forward to creating more entertaining and exceptional content with Abundantia Entertainment”.

The film went on the floors in March 2020 and the team managed to complete the shooting of the film in Madhya Pradesh.