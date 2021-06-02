Sherni Trailer Out: Ever since actor Vidya Balan announced her upcoming film, Sherni, it has created a buzz on social media. Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film and it is more than just finding a tigress, who eats a man alive. Vidya, who plays the role of Indian Forest Service (IFS) is placed in a world where she has to face sexism and also use her intellect to cleverly trap the tigress. Dialogues like ‘yahan musibat aa chuki hai aur lady officer ko bhej diya hai’, she even asked by the family members to wear an expensive necklace that she was given as she hunts for the wild animal. Also Read - Sherni Teaser: Vidya Balan’s Upcoming Film Depicts Her as Forest Officer; Leaves Fans Excited - Watch

In the video, Vidya's character struggles with sexism both in personal and professional life. Though she is a top-notch officer who is already in the forest to solve the case, another male officer reaches the forest and says 'don't worry sir, I have taken the charge of the situation and I will handle it', role played by actor Neeraj Kabi. As forest residents try to survive along with the brutal beast, one police constable also points out that it is important to maintain balance of the jungle. Vidya, however, powers the beast s through the brutal beasts of social barrier set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department. The exciting trailer showcases Vidya's incredible journey, set in the world full of quirky yet relatable characters, as she navigates through her marriage with her rather unusual job, all this while trying to resolve the man-animal conflict.

Watch Here:

Sharing her excitement on the trailer launch, the versatile actress Vidya Balan said, “Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways.”

The film is helmed by Amit Masurkar, who also directed Newton, and is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. The film also features Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi in important roles.